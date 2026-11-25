China and the United States held their first talks on agricultural trade in Beijing within the newly established China-US Trade Council. The meeting took place on Monday and Tuesday at the first session of the Agriculture Working Group, Anadolu Agency reports.

Regulation and market access

The sides discussed agricultural product regulation, market access and trade. According to the ministry, the exchange of views was candid, in-depth and constructive and took place in line with the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

The ministry also said that the sides would continue communication through the working group to address mutual concerns in the agricultural sector and support the stable and sustainable development of economic and trade relations between China and the United States.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Beijing's position on tariffs

Separately, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that Beijing opposes tariff and trade wars, which, he said, do not serve the interests of either side. He was answering a question about claims concerning China's excess production capacity and reports about the possibility of the United States imposing tariffs on China and other countries.

Guo called for such issues to be resolved through consultations based on equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit. He called claims about excess capacity a false premise and said that China opposes using the issue as a pretext for political manipulation.

The sides agreed to establish the Trade Council at the summit of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in May 2026. It began operating at the end of September.

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