China and Turkey agreed to implement $15 billion worth of clean energy projects during the UN climate summit COP31. On the first day of the summit, the countries held the China-Turkey Green Business Forum in Istanbul, bringing together hundreds of company and government representatives from both states. Several days later, they signed the corresponding memorandum in Antalya.

Chinese companies at the summit

The Chinese pavilion at COP31 hosted events involving more than ten of the country’s leading companies, The Japan Times reports. Solar equipment manufacturer Longi Green Energy Technology presented its battery systems business for data centers, CATL spoke about reducing the carbon footprint of its batteries, and a state-owned energy company presented large-scale hydropower projects in Southeast Asia.

One of the main outcomes of the COP31 presidency was a commitment by more than 75 countries to accelerate electrification. According to the publication, Chinese clean technology manufacturers will play a significant role in fulfilling this commitment.

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Exports and production localization

This year, Chinese exports of electric vehicles, batteries and other clean technologies exceeded 1 trillion yuan, or about $150 billion. The publication notes that this volume of exports could reduce the global carbon footprint by an amount equivalent to Brazil’s annual emissions.

Chinese companies are increasingly seeking partners abroad as demand growth in the domestic market slows and trade restrictions are in place in the United States, the EU and other countries. In particular, tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles can reach 45% in the European Union and 100% in the United States.

Longi already has production facilities in the United States and Southeast Asia, although most of its solar panels are still supplied from China. Wind turbine manufacturer Ming Yang Smart Energy Group is also making a final decision on a location for a new plant after British authorities blocked the company’s plan to build a facility in Scotland over national security concerns.

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