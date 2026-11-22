China and Vietnam have completed another joint naval patrol in the Gulf of Tonkin, located in the northwestern part of the South China Sea. The patrol lasted 32 hours, and the ships covered 351 nautical miles, or about 650 kilometres.

Ships and exercises

Two Chinese Type 056A corvettes — Wuzhou and Enshi — and two vessels of the Vietnamese Navy took part in the patrol. The names of the Vietnamese ships were not disclosed. As reported by the South China Morning Post, on Friday the four vessels moved in two parallel columns along the China-Vietnam maritime boundary.

The sides took turns commanding the formation and exchanged data on the ships’ course and speed. On Saturday, they practised a search-and-rescue operation, simulating an emergency involving two fishing boats. The ships also manoeuvred in single-column, line and double-column formations under an agreed rotating-command arrangement.

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41st joint patrol

This deployment was the 41st joint patrol under an agreement concluded by the defence ministries of China and Vietnam in 2005. Since 2006, the countries have conducted regular joint naval patrols in the Gulf of Tonkin, on average twice a year. Separately, they conduct coast guard patrols twice a year, focused on maritime law enforcement and fisheries regulation.

Chinese Type 056A corvettes, with a displacement of 1,440 tonnes, are designed for anti-submarine warfare, coastal defence and submarine search. They are equipped with towed sonar systems, light torpedoes, short-range anti-ship missiles and a 76mm gun. Military contacts between the two countries continue despite a dispute over territorial claims in the South China Sea.

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