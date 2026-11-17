China, Japan and South Korea discussed the impact of geopolitical disruptions on stability in East and Southeast Asia at the 29th ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Manila, the Philippines, and called for enhanced cooperation. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Risks to the region's economy

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said that events thousands of kilometres away from the region are already affecting it through rising food and energy prices. According to him, the ASEAN Plus Three format makes it possible to develop practical measures and financial mechanisms to protect economic stability.

Marcos noted that conflicts, supply disruptions, financial uncertainty and natural disasters are creating new pressure on the economies of the region's countries. He called for ensuring that the results of regional cooperation are tangible for the population.

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Calls to strengthen cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that cooperation within this format strengthens the autonomy and resilience of states. She named disaster response and the fight against organised crime as promising areas of cooperation, and also reaffirmed support for ASEAN's central role and unity.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung stressed that the international political and economic situation has become more complex and less predictable than nearly three decades ago, when the ASEAN Plus Three format was established. He called for strengthening the region's ability to respond to complex crises and recover from them.

Chinese Agriculture Minister Zhang Zhu also warned of intensifying geopolitical tensions, slowing global economic growth and an accumulation of risks. He named energy supply, food security and supply chain stability among the challenges, and called on countries to strengthen mutual trust.

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