China is building its fourth aircraft carrier, currently designated Type 004, in the port city of Dalian. According to Collin Koh, a senior fellow at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, the vessel may be launched in 2027. At the same time, its commissioning could take from five to ten years, Defense News reports.

Size and air wing

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, as of October, the hull of the unfinished vessel was approximately 322 meters long and 46 meters wide. CSIS described Type 004 as significantly larger than any other class of surface combatant in the Chinese navy.

The director of the Asia program at the Defence Priorities think tank said that, once deployed, the aircraft carrier could carry between 75 and 90 aircraft. Collin Koh noted that the new vessel would be somewhat larger than the Fujian aircraft carrier, which is currently the largest in the Chinese fleet.

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Nuclear propulsion system

Analysts estimate that Type 004 will have a nuclear propulsion system. Koh believes it will provide more power for the electromagnetic aircraft launch system, enable faster takeoffs without reducing payload, and support rapid follow-on combat sorties after refueling.

Cornell University professor David Silbey said that nuclear propulsion would effectively give the vessel unlimited range and allow it to operate worldwide without the tanker support required by conventionally powered aircraft carriers. In his assessment, Type 004 will be comparable in size to U.S. Nimitz- and Ford-class aircraft carriers and could potentially carry up to 100 aircraft.

Alexander Huang, chairman of the Taipei-based Council on Strategic and Wargaming Studies, suggested that the fourth aircraft carrier could be based in northern China, while China’s other three aircraft carriers are located in the south of the country. According to him, Type 004 could also be used for training, maintenance, and combat operations.

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