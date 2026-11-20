In October, China imported 19.7 million tonnes of crude oil from Persian Gulf producers, excluding Iran. This was 42.4% more than in September and the highest figure since the start of what OilPrice calls the war with Iran.

Fourth month of growth

South China Morning Post calculations based on released Chinese customs data indicate that October was the fourth consecutive month of growth in oil supplies from Gulf countries to China. According to these estimates, producers in the region provided nearly half of China’s total long-term contracted oil supplies for the month. Their volume approached levels recorded before the war began.

The increase in Chinese imports coincided with the resumption of crude oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, producers from Gulf countries cut prices for oil grades supplied to Asia to attract buyers amid record-high freight rates.

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Decline in Middle Eastern oil prices

Higher supplies from the Middle East weakened Dubai and Murban quotations. At the end of October, prices for physical cargoes of Middle Eastern oil declined as flows from the region resumed and on some days reached pre-war levels.

In early November, Saudi Aramco cut the price of its flagship Arab Light grade for Asian buyers loading in December by $2 per barrel. The discount to the Oman/Dubai average was $6.50 per barrel, the largest reduction relative to this benchmark since May 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was ongoing.

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