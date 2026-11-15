China has not entered into dialogue with the United States over the fate of two Americans whom Washington considers wrongfully detained, despite repeated personal appeals by President Donald Trump to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Hill reported this, citing sources familiar with the matters. Trump will likely raise the issue again during a meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, on November 18–19.

Two detained US citizens

The cases concern seismologist Yulin Chen, who has been in prison for more than two years, and researcher Min Zeng, who was detained in June. Chen is accused of espionage, while Zeng has not yet been charged. Both cases are handled by China’s Ministry of State Security.

In October, Min Zeng was hospitalized due to dehydration, a stomach illness and other health problems. His wife, Sylvia Zeng, said she was concerned about her husband’s physical and mental condition and urged the US president to demand his immediate and unconditional release. Zeng’s supporters believe that an opportunity to secure his release may remain until formal charges are brought.

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Beijing’s and Washington’s positions

The US State Department has designated both Americans as wrongfully detained. According to the US administration’s assessment, this means that the charges or suspicions against them are unfounded. The Chinese Embassy in Washington denied this, stating that Chen and Zeng are suspected of actions that threaten China’s national security and violate Chinese law.

In October, the State Department added an indicator of the risk of wrongful detention of Americans to its travel advisory for China. China currently has a Level 2 advisory, which calls for increased caution when traveling. Bipartisan resolutions in the US House of Representatives and Senate, introduced in September, called for raising the warning level to Level 3 and assessing whether China meets the criteria for a state sponsor of wrongful detentions.

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