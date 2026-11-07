China allegedly recruited Alice Huang to spy on Nvidia chief — The Verge

China’s Ministry of State Security allegedly recruited Megaspeed head Alice Huang to monitor Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and gather information on U.S. artificial intelligence chips. The Verge reports, citing The New York Times.

Interest in AI chips

According to The New York Times, China’s Ministry of State Security may have tasked Alice Huang with obtaining information about U.S. AI chips. The publication also claims that she may have been used in an attempt to influence Nvidia so that the company would advocate for China to be granted access to its most advanced chips.

Megaspeed is an Nvidia customer. As The New York Times notes, Alice Huang has connections with senior executives in the artificial intelligence chip industry, including Gigabyte executives.

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Contacts with Jensen Huang

Last week, The New York Times wrote that Jensen Huang may have been a target of an alleged Chinese espionage operation and also reported on his relationship with Alice Huang. According to the publication’s description, they are not related but maintain a close relationship.

According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump was informed about this relationship last year but took no action. On the eve of the report, three U.S. House of Representatives committees asked Jensen Huang to take part in a joint closed briefing on his interactions with Alice Huang.

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