China has published a position paper on strengthening global governance of outer space, in which it called for preventing an arms race in space. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

The document states that achievements in space exploration should benefit all countries. It also notes that the existing international legal framework in the space sector is lagging behind the rapid development of space science, technology and their broad application.

Risks to space security

The document describes the risk of an arms race in space and the transformation of outer space into a new theater of conflict as the most serious threat and challenge to space security. Strengthening global governance of outer space is defined as an urgent issue for humanity and a shared responsibility of all states.

China called on states to adhere to sovereign equality, international law and a multilateral approach. The document also proposes maintaining a balance between development and security in space, as well as between the stability and sustainability of space activities.

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Transparency and the role of the UN

Beijing called for ensuring fair and non-discriminatory access to outer space, developing research and technological innovation, and respecting the rights and security interests of all states. The document also addresses countering offensive military policies, greater transparency to reduce misunderstandings, regulating commercial space activities and deepening international cooperation.

China stressed that the UN must remain the main channel for global governance of outer space. The document also calls for reaffirming the principle of refraining from the threat or use of force against space objects in order to avoid armed conflict in space.

The document was published after US Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said at a defense conference last month that the US Space Force has orbital weapons for controlling outer space that can protect American forces from hostile actions.

Separately, China on Friday launched an Earth remote-sensing satellite from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi province. According to the state-run Xinhua agency, it will be used for land surveys, crop yield assessment, disaster prevention and disaster relief.

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