China has unveiled a five-year national defence education plan for 2026–2030, providing for broader coverage of schoolchildren, workers in new sectors, and urban and rural residents. The document was jointly issued by the Publicity Department of the ruling Communist Party of China and the Defence Mobilisation Department of the Central Military Commission.

As South China Morning Post reports, the 15th Five-Year Plan sets political objectives, seven main areas of work and implementation mechanisms. The full text of the document has not been publicly released.

AI for defence education

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, one of the plan's defining features is expected to be the modernisation of defence education through digital technologies and artificial intelligence. The authorities plan to develop specialised educational materials and datasets for training models, as well as support a foundational large model for the defence sector.

The plan also provides for the use of specialised models for classroom instruction and military practice, the popularisation of scientific and defence knowledge, and defence skills training. A nationwide defence literacy competition and a competition involving intelligent unmanned systems are to be held for young people.

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Schools, communities and local events

The plan combines defence education in educational institutions with the promotion of military service and covers all stages of school education. Its stated tasks include developing educational bases, training specialists, using digital resources and coordinating military resources for educational outreach.

Defence education is planned to be expanded not only in schools and military camps, but also in government bodies, companies, urban communities, villages, cyberspace and among workers in new industries. It is also recommended to include it in local cultural, scientific and wellness events, including intercity football leagues, inter-village competitions and commemorative ceremonies.

China has been strengthening its national defence education programmes in recent years. Current practice includes military training for students, the integration of relevant topics into curricula and activities for the general public.

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