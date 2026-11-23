China has unveiled a plan to modernize facilities and services for elderly people and children by 2030. The document provides for infrastructure investment and improved service quality to better align their availability with the population’s needs, The Japan Times reports.

The plan was published on the website of China’s National Development and Reform Commission. It was jointly issued by agencies responsible for civil affairs, healthcare and education.

Goals for elderly care

According to the document, by 2030, nursing care beds should account for 73% of all places in elderly care facilities. Coverage by community-based elderly care facilities is planned to reach 70%.

Authorities also intend to modernize about 2,000 outdated state-run elderly care homes. The projects will be financed through the central budget, special local government bonds and commercial lending. The plan also calls for stronger oversight of advance payments at such facilities to combat fraud.

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Support for childcare

To increase childcare capacity, China plans to extend its network of service centers to all prefecture-level cities. The enrollment rate of children under the age of three is expected to increase by six percentage points compared with the 2025 figure.

The plan supports the conversion or expansion of kindergartens to open groups for children aged two to three. Employers will also be encouraged to use their own premises to organize workplace childcare.

Demographic context

In recent years, Chinese authorities have introduced family subsidies, childcare support and measures to reduce medical expenses related to childbirth. At the same time, the number of births in the country continues to decline.

In 2025, China’s population declined for the fourth consecutive year, while the birth rate fell to a record low. That same year, the old-age dependency ratio exceeded the child dependency ratio for the first time, meaning that the working-age population supports more elderly people than children.

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