China has confirmed discussions of a possible meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing is in contact with the relevant parties regarding a meeting of the three heads of state. It may take place this month on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, The Guardian reports.

Position on Ukraine

Sun Yun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center, suggested that Russia could use such a summit to draw China and the United States closer to Moscow's position on the war against Ukraine. At the same time, former senior US State Department official Danny Russel said that Trump's advisers had warned him against discussing Ukraine during these talks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian intelligence has data indicating that Russia is preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure, bridges across the Dnipro and civilian sites. He stressed that the Air Force and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for defense, and again called on allies to transfer missiles for US Patriot systems to Kyiv as soon as possible.

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Attack on Kyiv and security guarantees

On Saturday, a Russian missile attack damaged a residential building in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported two people injured and damage to a building housing a kindergarten. After the attack, officials warned residents of the capital about the risk of new strikes.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine needs clearly stipulated guarantees on how partners' post-war security support would operate in the event of a new Russian attack. His statement came after two days of talks among allies in Brussels on Ukraine's security and reconstruction. Three-way peace talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States are scheduled in Abu Dhabi next week, the first since February.

According to Rustem Umerov, head of the Ukrainian negotiating group, the Brussels meetings were attended by representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the European Union, the World Bank and the US investment company BlackRock. The sides discussed, among other things, threats posed by Russia to Ukraine and all of Europe, as well as joint steps to counter them.

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