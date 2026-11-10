China plans to invest about $940 billion in 2026 in the development of low-carbon energy, new generation capacity and infrastructure. A significant portion of the funds is to be directed toward expanding power grids and the systems needed to integrate solar and wind generation, OilPrice reports.

Share of low-carbon sources

According to the Global Energy Transition Report, prepared by the state-affiliated analytical organization China Enterprise Reform and Development Society, low-carbon sources accounted for 60.1% of China’s installed generation capacity at the end of 2025. China also accounted for 63.6% of global newly commissioned alternative generation capacity last year.

Electricity generation from low-carbon sources in China reached 3.99 trillion kWh in 2025, or 38.3% of total generation. At the end of September, the combined installed capacity of solar and wind power plants in the country exceeded 2 billion kW. Of this, solar power accounted for 1.31 billion kW, while wind power accounted for another 700 million kW.

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Focus on power grids

During the first nine months of the year, China added 170 million kW of new solar and wind capacity. At the same time, rapid construction of such facilities is accompanied by problems of excess production capacity in the equipment sector, intense competition and restrictions on electricity supplied to the grid due to insufficient demand or transmission capacity.

The International Energy Agency estimates China’s investment in expanding power grids and related infrastructure this year at $140 billion. The country’s largest grid operator, State Grid Corporation of China, expects to invest up to $574 billion by 2030. This is 40% more than capital expenditure on fixed assets in the previous five years through 2025.

China produces more than 80% of the world’s solar panel components and about 70% of wind power equipment. Despite the rapid expansion of renewable generation, coal-fired power plants still accounted for 49.7% of the country’s electricity generation in the first half of the year.

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