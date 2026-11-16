China plans to make knowledge of artificial intelligence universal among schoolchildren by 2030: from basic concepts in primary grades to using complex tools and critical thinking during projects. The Japan Times reports.

In a country where nearly 200 million children attend primary and secondary school, AI is being increasingly integrated into teaching. Since 2024, China’s Ministry of Education has encouraged schools to launch artificial intelligence courses, train teachers and develop pilot programs.

Regional programs and spending

Nearly half of China’s provinces and municipalities have already introduced mandatory “AI plus education” plans. In Shanghai, each grade is required to have at least 30 hours of AI skills training per year. Beijing authorities plan to use AI to monitor students’ health and establish 100 demonstration schools.

The Ningxia and Gansu regions intend to include AI literacy in school entrance examinations by 2027. In Yunnan province, lessons in 14,000 classrooms are planned to be recorded and analyzed using AI. An analysis of more than 100 public procurement documents showed that over the past year, authorities have committed to allocate at least $31 million for classroom equipment, teacher training and learning platforms.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Different application models

At the private Beijing New Talent Academy, which has more than 2,000 students, a proprietary program in AI, robotics and programming has been created. Thirteen-year-old student Peng Gaodi said that he has created more than 200 applications using artificial intelligence, including a platform for submitting homework and a marketplace for selling second-hand items.

Meanwhile, at a rural school in Funan County, Anhui province, AI is being used to address a shortage of qualified teachers. According to principal Yang Tianliang, students learn through personalized lessons on tablets, while AI agents ask them questions instead of immediately providing answers. The school uses Alibaba’s Qwen models, as well as developments by ByteDance and Z.AI.

Concerns about dependency

China does not yet have a unified standard for assessing AI literacy, so schools are experimenting with their own approaches. A study of nearly 27,000 Chinese teenagers linked AI use to an 18% increase in homework grades, but a 20% decline in monthly exam results over six months. The authors did not establish a causal relationship.

Another nationwide survey involving more than 320,000 students found both educational benefits and risks of dependency and weakened independent thinking. Students who used AI at least three times a week showed lower scores in memory, comprehension, analytical and creative skills than those who used it less frequently.

Read us on