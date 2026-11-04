China plans to build about 15 new civil transport airports over the next five years. Xia Xin, head of the Infrastructure Development Department of the National Development and Reform Commission, said this at a press conference in Beijing, ECNS reports.

Plans through 2030

The construction is part of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan, covering 2026–2030. During this period, the country also intends to raise aviation safety standards, service capacity and infrastructure standards to the global level.

Beijing plans to develop airport networks around Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Chongqing. Major and auxiliary airports in these clusters are expected to jointly serve passenger and cargo transportation.

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New facilities and expansion of hubs

China also wants to strengthen the role of Urumqi, Xi’an, Kunming and Harbin as international aviation hubs for their respective regions. Separately, the plan provides for the expansion of major airports facing capacity constraints, as well as improvements to the network of regional airports and general aviation airports.

Key projects include completing the construction of new airports in Hohhot, Xiamen and Dalian, starting work on new airports in Guangzhou and Nantong, and conducting preparatory work for new airports in Sanya and other locations. The plan also covers support for international air cargo transport, expansion of major hub airports, construction of airports in border areas, and increased production and use of large Chinese-designed passenger aircraft.

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