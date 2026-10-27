In China, state television channel CCTV released a short video of a missile launch in mountainous terrain, about which military personnel involved in the exercises had not been warned in advance. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

Missile launch footage

CCTV did not provide other details of the exercises. According to the publication, the video likely shows a missile from the Dongfeng family, whose name translates as “east wind.”

The video was released on the day the fifth plenary session of the Communist Party of China began in Beijing, dedicated to issues of discipline and loyalty. This is already the second case this month in which state media showed footage of exercises without prior notification of the military.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The previous video, released on October 11, contained footage of DF-26 medium-range ballistic missile launches. According to SCMP, these missiles are capable of reaching the US territory of Guam.

Context around Taiwan

CCTV stated that the previous exercises took place during the National Day holidays in southeastern China. The publication suggests that this referred to Fujian Province, the mainland Chinese province closest to Taiwan. That video also showed a slogan about defending national reunification.

The release of the video coincided with the Keen Sword exercises, which the United States and Japan are conducting with a focus on a possible crisis around Taiwan. On Sunday, the military publication PLA Daily called on Chinese troops to strengthen rapid-response capabilities in the event of major incidents related to Taiwan independence.

Read us on