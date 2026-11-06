In China, state media showed the nuclear-capable DF-61 intercontinental ballistic missile, as well as the rarely displayed DF-100 long-range supersonic cruise missile. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

The display was timed to coincide with the 66th anniversary of the first successful launch of the DF-1, the first missile in the Dongfeng series. The DF-1, a short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile, was successfully launched for the first time from the Jiuquan launch site on November 5, 1960. Based on Soviet missile technology, it launched China’s Dongfeng ballistic missile program.

DF-61 in regular training

China’s state television channel CCTV, citing military expert Shao Yongling, reported that the DF-61 is already being used in regular training by the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force. According to her, the missile was integrated relatively quickly into existing command, communications, logistics and technical support systems.

Regular training includes practical exercises with field maneuvers and redeployment between launch positions. CCTV described the DF-61 as a strategic nuclear platform for intercontinental strikes that forms part of China’s nuclear deterrence and retaliatory strike capability.

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Flight restrictions and launch speculation

At the same time, unconfirmed speculation about a possible domestic intercontinental missile test appeared on Chinese social media and the Sino Defence Forum. According to a forum post, eight aviation notices issued on Wednesday established four temporary danger zones in northern and northwestern China for Thursday.

Civilian aircraft were prohibited from entering these zones at all altitudes. One post suggested that the PLA may have simulated an ICBM strike followed by interception of the missile during the midcourse phase of its trajectory. The purpose of the restrictions was not explained, and the possible test was not officially confirmed. The South China Morning Post notes that it was unable to independently verify these social media reports.

Separately, CCTV showed rare footage of the DF-100, also known as the CJ-100. This supersonic cruise missile was first presented at a military parade in 2019; it complements China’s arsenal of ballistic missiles, including the DF-21D anti-ship missile.

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