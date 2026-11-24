China’s navy plans to publicly present the new JL-15 carrier-based trainer aircraft for the first time at the Airshow China aviation exhibition in Zhuhai, China. The exhibition will run from December 7 to 13. The Chinese navy has also officially confirmed the existence of this aircraft and its designation for the first time, the South China Morning Post reports.

Training for aircraft carriers

The JL-15 is intended to train naval pilots for operations from aircraft carriers equipped with electromagnetic catapults. Its main task is expected to be replicating the flight and landing characteristics of the J-35 stealth carrier-based fighter and the upgraded J-15T fighter, including for the Fujian aircraft carrier and future ships.

The Chinese navy has not released photographs, videos, or technical specifications of the JL-15. Defence analysts cited by Chinese reports believe that the aircraft’s name indicates a separately developed modern carrier-based training platform rather than a naval modification of the land-based JL-10 jet trainer.

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Previously, satellite images showed aircraft aboard an aircraft carrier that were believed to be new training aircraft for the Chinese navy. Unverified photographs circulated online allegedly showed a possible prototype of a twin-engine, two-seat aircraft with reinforced landing gear for catapult launches and arrested landings.

Other equipment at the exhibition

Along with the JL-15, the exhibition will display the WZ-2 unmanned helicopter, which was first demonstrated during a military parade in Beijing in September last year. The static display is also expected to include the J-15T carrier-based fighter, the Z-20F shipborne anti-submarine helicopter, and the Y-9 anti-submarine patrol aircraft.

The flight programme includes the J-35, J-15T, KJ-600 airborne early warning aircraft, JL-15, as well as Z-20J and Z-8C helicopters. The programme will include group flyovers and simulated strikes on an airfield. A Type 075 amphibious assault ship, a Type 055 missile destroyer, and a Type 054A frigate will also be opened to visitors at Gaolan Port in Zhuhai.

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