China has extended by two months the suspension of some export restrictions on dual-use goods for the United States. The decision will remain in effect from November 28, 2026, to January 27, 2027, Anadolu Agency reports.

Duration of the suspension

China’s Ministry of Commerce said it was extending the suspension of the second clause of Announcement No. 46 of 2024. The relevant notice, dated Monday, was published on Tuesday.

The initial restrictions were introduced in December 2024 amid rising tensions over semiconductor exports. They stipulated that export licenses for supplies to the United States of dual-use goods related to gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials would generally not be issued.

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Trade truce between the countries

Dual-use goods are products and technologies that may have civilian and military applications. The extension of the suspension of restrictions comes amid efforts by Washington and Beijing to maintain the tariff truce that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached during a meeting in Busan, South Korea, in October 2025.

Trump also told CNBC that China could purchase another 250 Boeing aircraft, potentially doubling the previous order.

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