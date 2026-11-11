China has extended until January 10 the pause on sweeping export restrictions on rare-earth elements introduced in October 2025. At the same time, separate export licensing rules for yttrium introduced by Beijing in April 2025 were not part of this suspension, OilPrice reports.

Yttrium licensing remains in force

Yttrium is among seven medium and heavy rare-earth elements for which China introduced a separate export licensing regime. When China began the pause on restrictions introduced in October 2025, the April rules concerning these elements remained in force.

According to Bloomberg, exports of yttrium oxide from China amount to about two-fifths of the 2023–2024 average. Supplies to Japan this year were minimal. Chinese customs statistics show that in September Japan received 4,000 kg of yttrium oxide, compared with 51,000 kg in the same month a year earlier.

A representative of Japan’s industrial ministry told AFP that global yttrium supplies had stopped, causing an imbalance between demand and supply. The Financial Times also wrote in October that Japan could run out of yttrium stocks within several months.

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Prices and alternative supplies

According to Argus Media’s estimate, the price of yttrium in Europe was about $1.15 million per tonne, while in China it was $9,144 per tonne. Thus, the European price was approximately 125 times higher than the Chinese price. Before the restrictions were introduced, there had been almost no such significant gap.

Yttrium is used, among other things, to protect turbine blades at gas power plants and in aircraft engines. Supplies from outside China are increasing slowly: Lynas Rare Earths plans to begin yttrium production at its Malaysian facility in 2028. USA Rare Earth reported shipping the first yttrium oxide samples from its demonstration plant in Colorado to an unnamed customer for testing.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are expected to meet on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen on November 18–19. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, during a recent video call with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, called for concrete steps to increase supplies of rare-earth elements.

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