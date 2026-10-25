In mainland China, state media and the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army of China conducted an information campaign on October 25 to mark the anniversary of the end of Japanese colonial rule in Taiwan. They called for the island’s reunification with mainland China. As South China Morning Post reports, Beijing officially introduced this commemorative date last year under the name Taiwan Restoration Day.

Satellite images of Taiwan

State broadcaster CCTV released a 42-second video featuring satellite images of Taiwan taken by the commercial Jilin-1 satellite constellation. The video showed the Taipei Dome, the Port of Taipei, the National Palace Museum, the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, as well as Yushan Mountain, Sun Moon Lake, the Tamsui River, the Qingshui Cliffs in Hualien, and coastal wetlands in Tainan and Chiayi.

The video included a caption claiming that Taiwan is a province of China. CCTV also stated that every street on the island can allegedly be clearly seen from orbit, while the video ended with a message that reunification will come in time.

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Statements by media and the military

Xinhua published material featuring earlier remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding relations across the Taiwan Strait. The article reiterated Beijing’s position that Taiwan is part of China and that reunification must take place.

The People’s Daily called for strengthening identification with the Chinese nation, Chinese culture, and the great motherland. The PLA Eastern Theater Command, which is responsible for the Taiwan Strait, distributed graphics calling on people to return home and stated that the transfer of Taiwan in 1945 confirms Chinese sovereignty over the island.

Japan controlled Taiwan from 1895 until October 25, 1945. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has not renounced the use of force to reunify with the island. In Taiwan, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party traditionally pays less attention to this date, while the opposition Kuomintang party and other representatives of the “blue” coalition consider it more important.

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