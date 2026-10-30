China's coast guard conducted drills using water cannons and drones near Second Thomas Shoal and Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea, which are claimed by both China and the Philippines. This was reported by the South China Morning Post, citing Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Water cannons, drones and vessel inspections

According to CCTV, a flotilla of the Chinese coast guard conducted comprehensive maritime law enforcement training in the waters around the two shoals. The drills focused on responding to the entry of foreign vessels that the Chinese side describes as illegal.

Participants practised surveillance, escorting vessels, controlling maritime traffic and tactical manoeuvres by small boats. They also trained in the use of water cannons, drone operations and evidence collection using optical and electronic sensors.

The drill scenario involved the appearance of a foreign fishing vessel which, according to the Chinese side, was engaged in illegal fishing. Coast guard personnel rehearsed inspecting such a vessel, confiscating equipment and catch, and ordering it to leave the area.

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Tensions with the Philippines

China calls Second Thomas Shoal Ren'ai Jiao and Sabina Shoal Xianbin Jiao. In the Philippines, they are called Ayungin Shoal and Escoda Shoal, respectively.

Second Thomas Shoal has been one of the main hotspots of tension between the two countries for the past three years. On October 23, Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said that China's attempt to forcibly tow away the grounded Philippine ship BRP Sierra Madre would be an act of war against the Philippines.

In response, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang called on Manila to “recognize reality” and not test Beijing's resolve to defend the sovereignty and maritime rights it claims. The Chinese law enforcement vessel Sanzhouao also took part in the drills; it was involved in an incident between Chinese and Philippine vessels near Sabina Shoal in late September.

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