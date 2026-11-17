China, according to the country’s state media, conducted its first large-scale seabed mining trial in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and Mexico. A robotic vehicle collected polymetallic nodules — potato-sized rocks containing nickel, cobalt, manganese and copper, the South China Morning Post reports.

These metals are used, among other things, in batteries for electric vehicles and smartphones. China used the Haiwei GD11000 deep-sea winch to survey the seabed. It lowered underwater vehicles to a depth of 5,330 metres.

Work at great depth

The project leader, Dalian Maritime University professor Li Wenhua, said the system had previously been used only for scientific research, rather than to support mining operations. According to him, the trial confirmed the system’s stability and reliability.

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During the voyage, the winch lowered vehicles underwater six times. One of the descents lasted 48 hours continuously, while in total the vehicles spent nearly 200 hours underwater. The 13-kilometre Haiwei line uses fibre reinforcement instead of steel, reducing its weight at such depths.

Robot and international contracts

The Kunpeng mining vehicle, named after a character from a Chinese legend, was built by the state-owned company China Minmetals. The company said the machine operated for a long time in cold saltwater under high pressure. Its sound-based navigation system was developed by researchers at Harbin Engineering University; it determined the vehicle’s position with an accuracy of one metre.

Since 2017, China Minmetals has been exploring an area of 72,745 square kilometres under a 15-year contract with the UN-backed International Seabed Authority. No country has yet conducted commercial extraction of minerals at great depths. Scientists warn that such activity could cause lasting damage to poorly studied and vulnerable ecosystems.

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