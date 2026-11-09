China has extended for two months the suspension of an additional 24% tariff on goods from the United States. At the same time, an additional 10% tariff on US imports remains in force, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the Customs Tariff Commission of China’s State Council.

Decision after the Washington summit

China’s State Council said that the extension of the tariff suspension is intended to implement the agreements and consensus reached during the September meeting in Washington between the heads of state of China and the United States.

After the summit, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed a package of mutual tariff reductions worth $60 billion. It covered, among other things, US agricultural goods worth approximately $17 billion that China imported in 2024. This plan has not yet been finalized.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Port fees suspended until January

Separately, China’s Ministry of Transport announced an extension of the suspension of special port fees for US-linked vessels until January 10, 2027. Until that date, an investigation into the impact on the security and development of the shipping and shipbuilding industries, as well as related industrial supply chains, has also been suspended.

China first announced a one-year suspension of these fees and the investigation in November last year, following economic and trade talks between China and the United States in Kuala Lumpur. This decision coincided with Washington’s suspension of final measures under an investigation into China’s maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors.

China’s State Council also noted that the US side has repeatedly stated its intention to replace tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act with tariffs under Section 301. Beijing said it would monitor further US steps and adjust its own tariff countermeasures depending on the situation.

Read us on