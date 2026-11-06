Last year, China directed $132 billion to developing countries through exports of clean technologies and direct investment in relevant projects. This amount nearly equals the $137 billion in climate finance that wealthy countries provided to poorer states in 2024 under UN commitments, Dawn reports, citing a Reuters analysis.

The $132 billion estimate included Chinese exports of solar panels, batteries, electric vehicles, wind turbines and other low-carbon products, as well as about $40 billion in China's foreign direct investment in clean technologies in developing countries. Investment data were collected by Mathias Larsen and Xiaokang Xue of the London School of Economics.

Impact of Chinese exports

According to calculations by Lauri Myllyvirta, co-founder of the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, China's exports last year will help avoid 257 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually once the equipment is put into operation. This is roughly equivalent to France's annual emissions. The analysis also shows that China's deliveries to the Global South this year could enable the avoidance of 337 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

These figures cannot be directly compared with international climate finance: the Chinese amount primarily reflects commercial transactions in the clean energy sector. Climate finance, by contrast, may also be directed toward adapting agriculture to climate change or dealing with the consequences of storms and floods.

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Cheaper technologies for developing countries

Large-scale subsidies for China's green industry have given the country a significant share of the global market for solar panels, batteries, electric vehicles and wind turbines. Nearly two-thirds of Chinese exports of solar panels and photovoltaic cells went to developing countries last year.

For example, Pakistan imported solar equipment from China with a total capacity of 17 GW — about as much as Germany installed that year, according to Ember. In 2024, Ethiopia banned imports of cars with internal combustion engines to reduce fuel procurement costs, the country's then deputy transport minister told Reuters.

At the same time, China remains the world's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions due to its substantial share of coal-fired generation, heavy industry and population size. China's Ministry of Commerce said that exports of Chinese wind and solar technologies had collectively reduced global emissions by approximately 4.1 billion tonnes of CO2 over the past five years.

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