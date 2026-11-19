Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, president of Russia — an aggressor state — agreed on a “Declaration of Peace” in Shenzhen, China. The document was published after the trilateral meeting of the leaders on November 19, The National reports.

Dialogue on nuclear risks

In the declaration, the heads of the three states reaffirmed the position that nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. China, Russia and the United States also stated their intention to conduct dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The three countries also stated their intention to reform the UN. As permanent members of the UN Security Council, they seek to make the organization more effective in responding to global challenges and carrying out its core mission of ensuring international peace and security.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Energy and international justice

A separate point of the declaration concerns energy: the countries plan to increase the production and supply of petroleum products and emphasized the importance of stable energy flows.

In addition, the leaders emphasized the importance of the principle of state consent and respect for the immunities of state officials. They stated that the International Criminal Court and similar bodies should not abuse their jurisdiction.

The trilateral summit in Shenzhen became an unprecedented meeting of the leaders of China, the United States and Russia. Before it, Trump separately met with Xi Jinping and Putin.

Read us on