Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Shenzhen, China, on November 20 with the leaders of Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia and Thailand. During a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the sides announced the start of negotiations on a bilateral comprehensive economic partnership, Anadolu Agency reports.

Xi Jinping called on China and Indonesia to strengthen strategic communication and solidarity, deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation, reinforce political trust and jointly respond to external risks.

Talks with Singapore

At a meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, the sides agreed to begin negotiations on upgrading the bilateral free trade agreement. According to Wong, the talks will cover new areas, including the digital economy, which is expected to facilitate cross-border data flows and open new opportunities for businesses.

The leaders of China and Singapore also discussed cooperation in advanced technologies, primarily in artificial intelligence. Wong noted that both countries are investing in AI and can learn from each other’s experience to foster business innovation, increase productivity and prepare workers for the jobs of the future.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tourism initiative with Australia

During talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Xi Jinping agreed to designate 2027 as the Australia-China Year of Tourism. Albanese described the meeting as constructive and said the initiative would help create jobs in Australia.

The Chinese leader also held separate meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The talks took place after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which brought together leaders and representatives of 21 economies.

The day before, Xi Jinping held a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, an aggressor state. The participants issued a joint declaration, “On the Path to Peace,” in which they reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

Read us on