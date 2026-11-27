China is conducting weeks-long maritime landing exercises in Dachen Bay in Fujian province, opposite Taiwan. According to satellite imagery and research by ingeniSPACE, the Chinese military is testing a method of delivering troops and equipment to shore by linking civilian vessels into a temporary floating bridge, The Japan Times reports.

An 800-meter floating crossing

According to an analysis of images taken from November 1 to 16, the vessels maneuvered in the bay, assembling and dismantling a floating bridge approximately 800 meters long. The activity was also recorded by commercial satellite operators Vantor and Planet Labs.

According to ingeniSPACE, eight civilian vessels were involved in the exercises: four barges, two semi-submersible vessels and two self-propelled vessels. Four landing craft, smaller support vessels and Chinese navy ships were nearby. Researchers did not observe specially designed bridge equipment, which, in their view, may indicate drills in using available civilian maritime resources to create landing infrastructure.

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Exercises near Taiwan

A senior security official briefed on the exercises confirmed the details of the report and said the maneuvers were continuing as of Friday. Dachen Bay is located approximately 280 kilometers from Taiwan’s main island.

According to the official, the exercises are aimed at practicing the rapid seizure of small islands and are linked to scenarios within the so-called first island chain — an arc of islands stretching from Japan through Taiwan to the Philippines. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said it was aware of Chinese military activity in Dachen Bay, including the use of civilian vessels, and was assessing its implications for security in the Taiwan Strait.

China’s Ministry of National Defense did not respond to a request for comment on the exercises in Dachen Bay. Responding on Thursday to a question about recent People’s Liberation Army exercises in the region, the ministry called them “entirely lawful and justified.” ingeniSPACE representative Jason Wang also said signs of signal jamming were observed in a satellite radar image of the maneuver area.

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