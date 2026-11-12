China, Turkey and Ethiopia launch carbon credit initiative — ECNS

China, Turkey and Ethiopia launched an initiative on November 12 to strengthen international cooperation in carbon credit markets. It was presented at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference, COP31, in Antalya, Turkey, ECNS reports.

The ceremony took place at the China Pavilion at COP31 with the participation of government officials and representatives of international organizations, including the UN and the World Bank. China’s Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment Li Gao said the initiative is based on the principles of fairness, inclusiveness and voluntary participation, and is open to governments, international organizations and specialized institutions.

Principles of the initiative

The document states that carbon credit mechanisms can contribute to more efficient allocation of resources for emissions reductions, attracting climate finance and developing a green economy. Participants called on governments and intergovernmental bodies to improve carbon credit governance systems with high integrity standards.

The initiative also provides for cooperation between carbon credit mechanisms and market participants to build a supply of credits with high integrity standards. The document separately addresses the responsible use of credits to create market demand, information exchange and the interoperability of market infrastructure.

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Participants’ positions

Turkey’s Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Fatma Varang said the new format could become a platform for cooperation among developing countries within South-South cooperation. According to her, such states often face financial and technical constraints when establishing and operating carbon markets.

Selam Kidane Abebe, chief strategist for Ethiopia’s COP32 presidency, thanked China for proposing the initiative. Cristina Reis, a representative of Brazil’s Ministry of Finance, also supported it, emphasizing the role of effective carbon pricing and interaction between voluntary and regulated carbon credit markets in reducing corporate emissions.

COP31 began on Monday and will continue until November 20. Representatives of nearly 200 countries and regions are taking part in the conference.

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