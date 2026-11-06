China has approved a law to develop Antarctic research and strengthen regulation of the country’s activities on the continent. This was reported by TimesLIVE, citing the state news agency Xinhua.

Environmental requirements for missions

The law requires participants in Chinese activities in Antarctica to protect animal and plant life, properly handle and dispose of waste, prevent marine pollution, and avoid or reduce negative impacts on the Antarctic environment.

Permits for Chinese scientific research, tourism, shipping and other activities in Antarctica will be granted subject to compliance with environmental, safety and other requirements. The document is also intended to encourage China’s scientific research and protect the security of the country’s national activities, assets and other interests in Antarctica.

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China’s presence in the polar region

China, like the United States, is expanding its presence in Antarctica and the Arctic to study polar resources. China has already had an atmospheric monitoring station in Antarctica for two years, which observes changes and supports the global response to climate change.

China is a party to the Antarctic Treaty, under which the continent is designated as a scientific preserve open to research, while military activity there is prohibited. The country has also joined the 1991 Protocol on Environmental Protection, which banned mineral extraction and oil exploration for 50 years.

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