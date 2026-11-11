China has signed 19 free trade agreements with 25 countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative. Sun Lihong, a representative of China’s Ministry of Commerce, said this at a press conference in Beijing, ECNS reports.

The press conference was held by China’s National Development and Reform Commission. It was devoted to high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative during China’s 15th Five-Year Plan, which covers 2026–2030.

Plans for trade rules

According to Sun, China intends to work with partner countries to improve international economic and trade rules and strengthen the institutional foundation for cooperation. Beijing also plans to coordinate with partners to support the multilateral trading system, promote reform of the World Trade Organization, and safeguard the principle of most-favored-nation treatment.

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China will continue negotiations on economic partnership agreements for joint development with African countries that have diplomatic relations with Beijing. China will also seek the earliest possible entry into force of the upgraded China–ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 agreement and the protocol on upgrading the free trade agreement with Georgia. China also intends to accelerate negotiations and discussions on upgrading agreements with partners in Central Asia and the Pacific region.

Investment arrangements

Sun said that China and Belt and Road partners have signed 92 bilateral investment agreements that have entered into force. They provide legal guarantees for encouraging and protecting mutual investment.

China plans to negotiate new investment agreements and upgrade existing ones to strengthen investment protection and facilitate cross-border investment. Beijing named the digital economy and green development as separate areas of cooperation.

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