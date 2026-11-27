China has delivered main battle tanks to Cambodia for the first time aboard an amphibious transport ship for the 15-day joint Golden Dragon 2026 exercises. The drills began at the Cambodia-China Joint Support and Training Centre at Ream port, the South China Morning Post reports.

Tanks delivered by amphibious ship

Chinese state media showed tanks and military trucks being unloaded from the 20,000-tonne Type 071 amphibious transport dock Kunlunshan. This is the first time the Chinese navy has used a ship of this type to transport main battle tanks abroad. Previously, the Chinese military transported tanks to overseas exercises by rail.

Military analyst Wang Yunfei told the state tabloid Global Times that Type 96A tanks are likely taking part in the Golden Dragon exercises for the first time. The vehicles were last sent outside China for the multinational Tsentr-2019 exercises in Russia, where they were transported by rail.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Exercises will continue until December 9

The Type 054A missile frigate Xuchang and the Type 903A comprehensive supply ship Wulonghu arrived in Ream together with the Kunlunshan. The Chinese contingent includes personnel from the army, navy, air force and joint logistics support force.

The exercises are also taking place at Sihanoukville International Airport and the Cambodian Armed Forces Joint Officer Academy. According to the Cambodian newspaper The Phnom Penh Post, 1,626 Cambodian military personnel and 1,314 representatives of China are participating. The programme includes counterterrorism and counter-piracy operations, humanitarian rescue operations, maritime search and rescue, medical assistance and casualty evacuation, as well as vessel inspection and seizure.

The centre in Ream began operating in April last year. It was established to support regional counterterrorism operations, disaster prevention, humanitarian assistance and joint military training.

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