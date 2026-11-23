China will present the Type 055 missile destroyer at the international air show in Zhuhai, China, for the first time. The China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition will run from December 7 to 13. This was reported by South China Morning Post.

Naval exhibition for the first time

This year, a separate venue for a naval exhibition will be set up at the air show for the first time. There, visitors will be able to see military ships, including the Type 055 — a Chinese-developed vessel that is larger and more powerful than a standard destroyer.

The People's Liberation Army Navy of China said it would display equipment that is in service at the event. According to its data, 10 Type 055-class ships have already entered service with the fleet.

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Ships and carrier-based aviation

The Type 075 amphibious assault ship and the Type 054A missile frigate are also planned to be presented as part of the naval exhibition. The Type 075 can deliver troops and equipment ashore using helicopters or landing craft, while the Type 054A is used for escort, patrol and anti-submarine missions.

According to China's Navy, the flight program is expected to include J-35 and J-15T carrier-based fighters, the KJ-600 airborne early warning aircraft, the JL-15 trainer aircraft, as well as Z-20J and Z-8C helicopters. The exhibition will also feature anti-submarine patrol aircraft, shipborne weapons systems, armored vehicles and unmanned systems.

The Navy said the program would combine demonstrations of warships, carrier-based aviation, marine equipment and unmanned systems. This air show will be the last one before the centenary of the People's Liberation Army of China in 2027.

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