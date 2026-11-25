On November 25, China launched the crewed Shenzhou-24 spacecraft from the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in the country’s northwest, carrying Pakistani military pilot Muhammad Zeeshan Ali. He became the first foreigner to visit China’s Tiangong space station, Anadolu Agency reports.

Shenzhou-24 mission crew

The crew also includes Chinese commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi. Ali, 40, will serve as a payload specialist. His short-term orbital mission involves scientific research under a bilateral cooperation program between Beijing and Islamabad.

Before the flight, Ali said that he carries with him the name of Pakistan and the hopes of 250 million compatriots. Pakistani Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who attended the launch, said that the countries began discussing cooperation in crewed space missions about ten years ago. According to him, talks on expanding cooperation into this area began in 2016 or 2017.

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Presidents exchange congratulations

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a letter to Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, called for the peaceful use of outer space. He stated that China, together with Pakistan and other countries, is ready to develop international space cooperation and improve global governance of outer space.

Zardari congratulated China on the launch, calling it an important achievement that reflects the country’s progress in space science and technology. He also noted that cooperation in the space sector has opened new opportunities for bilateral interaction in science, technology, and space exploration.

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