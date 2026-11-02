On November 2, China held a series of meetings in Beijing with representatives of Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia, calling on the parties to the Middle East crisis to return to negotiations. As Channel NewsAsia reports, China’s special envoy for the Middle East will visit Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia later this month.

Meetings with Iran and Saudi Arabia

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting with Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, that China supports Tehran in safeguarding its sovereignty and security. According to a Chinese statement, Wang Yi stressed that all parties should focus on a political settlement rather than resorting to armed conflict again.

During talks with Saudi National Security Adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban, the Chinese minister called for dialogue to end the conflict. He also said it was necessary to guarantee the region’s energy security and the security of shipping routes.

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Talks with Oman

On the same day, Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Beijing with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik. This was the first visit by the Omani head of state to China since diplomatic relations between the countries were established.

Xi Jinping stated that China was ready to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region. According to the Chinese news agency Xinhua, he also said that the Middle East should not become an arena for major-power rivalry and geopolitical conflicts.

A spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry said that the envoy’s upcoming trips would take the form of diplomatic visits aimed at facilitating peace talks and easing tensions. According to the outlet, the conflict has lasted for more than eight months and disrupted international shipping.

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