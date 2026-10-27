China to send special envoy to Middle East — Channel NewsAsia

China will soon send a special envoy to countries in the Middle East to strengthen contacts between the parties and help reduce tensions. This was stated in Beijing on October 27 by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Purpose of the envoy's trip

According to Guo Jiakun, China's representative will visit countries in the region to strengthen communication with the relevant parties, support contacts and dialogue, and help prevent a further deterioration of the situation. The spokesperson called on the parties to resolve their differences through negotiations.

The Chinese side also expressed concern about the spread of the Middle East conflict to the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea area.

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Talks in Tehran and tensions around Iran

On Monday, senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan met with Iranian representatives in Tehran to discuss the de-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. Against this backdrop, Yemen's Houthis carried out new attacks on Saudi Arabia, while Egypt approved the provision of defense support to the kingdom.

Tensions between the United States and Iran also intensified after US President Donald Trump said last week that the United States could strike Iran again. Last week, the foreign ministers of China and Djibouti agreed during a meeting in Beijing that easing tensions in the Middle East is key to resolving security problems in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

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