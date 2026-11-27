A research group at Nanchang Hangkong University in Jiangxi province in eastern China conducted ground tests of a prototype turbojet engine with an afterburner that uses metal powder instead of kerosene. As reported by the South China Morning Post, the university said the engine operated stably during the tests and achieved the specified parameters.

The development was carried out over four years by a team led by Sun Haijun from the School of Energy at Nanchang Hangkong University, with support from a provincial research and development program. The state-run Science and Technology Daily called the test the world’s first use of metal powder in an afterburner.

How an afterburner works

An afterburner is located behind the engine turbine and generates additional thrust by burning fuel using oxygen remaining in the exhaust gases. Such systems are used during takeoff, climbing and rapid acceleration. For fighter jets, additional thrust is important, in particular, for quickly reaching a target or evading an approaching missile.

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Metal powder could potentially provide greater thrust than kerosene because it can react not only with oxygen but also with carbon dioxide and water vapor produced during engine operation. Another possible advantage is high energy density: solid aluminum contains about 84 megajoules of chemical energy per liter, compared with about 34 megajoules in kerosene.

Technical difficulties

The team did not specify which metal was used in the prototype or what thrust the engine achieved. Sun Haijun cited powder-feed control, multiphase ignition and flame stabilization among the technical challenges. As part of the program, the researchers also built a separate test facility for small turbine engines.

The university believes the technology could be useful for future aircraft capable of flying for extended periods at speeds at least five times the speed of sound. At the same time, the possibility of using metal fuel to solve the problem of transitioning between different engine operating modes still requires confirmation. The team plans to continue researching engine performance and cooperate with engineering partners for the practical application of the development.

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