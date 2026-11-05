China has stated that it is ready to deepen bilateral relations with North Korea. China’s top diplomat Wang Yi met in Beijing on Thursday with a delegation led by Kim Song Nam, head of international affairs of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

Statements from Beijing and Pyongyang

As reported by the South China Morning Post, Wang Yi said Beijing is ready to work with North Korea to implement key agreements reached by the leaders of the two parties and states and promote deeper and more substantive development of bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Wang Yi informed the North Korean delegation about the results of the fifth plenum of the Communist Party of China. The Chinese side also expressed readiness to strengthen exchanges on party building and state governance. According to the Chinese statement, Pyongyang expressed openness to such cooperation.

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Kim Song Nam said North Korea is ready to work with China to develop friendly relations in line with the will of the leaders of both parties and states. He also called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s latest trip to the Chinese border city of Dandong new proof of friendship between the countries, which he described as forged in blood and tempered by history. During this visit, Kim Jong Un marked the 76th anniversary of Chinese troops entering the Korean War.

A series of contacts

Kim Song Nam is considered one of Pyongyang’s leading experts on China. He is responsible for inter-party ties between the two countries, visited China in 2024 and 2025, and accompanied Kim Jong Un during his latest trip.

His visit comes amid other contacts between the sides: a delegation from China’s Central Party School arrived in North Korea, while a delegation from North Korea’s state news agency KCNA came to Beijing this week. Meanwhile, North Korea on Wednesday conducted a test launch of a new air defense missile, its third such launch in less than a week.

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