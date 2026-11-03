A Chinese air defence unit has claimed the simultaneous interception of two new types of missile targets during drills. According to the South China Morning Post, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that one of the targets unexpectedly and sharply changed its flight direction before descending steeply.

The report concerns the Shenwei ground-based missile battalion of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force’s Central Theater Command. According to CCTV, the unit is equipped with Hongqi, or HQ, series surface-to-air missiles.

Testing a new platform

According to the broadcaster, the battalion travelled thousands of kilometres to the exercise area and then rapidly deployed to positions at night. The video showed air defence equipment in desert terrain, likely located in northwestern China.

Battalion serviceman Shi Shidong told CCTV that the unit had received a warning about the approach of several missiles, including ballistic ones. The broadcaster also said the drills tested a new weapons platform, but did not specify whether this referred to the target missiles or the interception system. The types of intercepted missiles and the specifications of the interceptors used were also not disclosed.

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HQ systems

In separate CCTV videos, the systems with which, according to the broadcaster, the battalion is equipped were named as HQ-9, HQ-19 and HQ-29. HQ-9 is described as a long-range air defence system for engaging fighter jets, bombers and cruise missiles. HQ-19 is designed to intercept short- and medium-range ballistic missiles in the terminal phase of flight.

HQ-29, unveiled at a military parade in Beijing last year, was described by CCTV as an exo-atmospheric interceptor for longer-range ballistic missiles in the midcourse phase of their trajectory. The Chinese military journal Ordnance Industry Science and Technology estimated its interception altitude at up to 2,000 kilometres and its range at up to 4,000 kilometres.

CCTV also showed air defence equipment being moved by road on mobile launchers, by rail, by Y-20 aircraft and by Ro-Ro cargo ships. Another battalion serviceman, Hu Yang, said the unit can intercept ballistic and hypersonic missiles, stealth aircraft and drone swarms.

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