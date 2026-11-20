In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on November 20 urged Japan to immediately correct its erroneous statements and actions on the Taiwan issue, Anadolu Agency reports.

Beijing’s statement

According to Guo Jiakun, adhering to the four political documents between China and Japan is the political responsibility and legal obligation of the Japanese side. He stressed that this should be reflected not only in statements, but also in actions.

The spokesperson also said that Japan should take the correct position on historical issues and develop an objective and rational perception of China.

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Tokyo’s position

The day before, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, concluding a visit to the Chinese city of Shenzhen, called for constructive and stable relations with Beijing. She took part in a two-day summit of leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, hosted by China.

According to Kyodo News, Takaichi stated that Japan’s basic position has not changed compared with the 1972 Japan-China Joint Communiqué. Under the document, Tokyo shifted diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing, recognized the PRC as the sole legitimate government of China, and stated that it fully understands and respects Beijing’s position on Taiwan.

Relations between China and Japan deteriorated after Takaichi’s statements in November 2025 about a possible response by Japanese self-defense forces to a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Beijing considers the island part of its territory, while Taipei says it has governed itself independently since 1949.

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