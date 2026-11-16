China has urged countries not to create ideological barriers or closed blocs in the development of artificial intelligence. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that Beijing considers AI a common asset of humanity, Anadolu Agency reports.

Call for cooperation

According to Mao Ning, countries should avoid forming exclusive groups and imposing ideological restrictions in the development and governance of artificial intelligence. She called on governments to jointly create cooperation mechanisms that should ensure this technology benefits people around the world.

The spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry said that the parties should join efforts in AI development and governance so that the technology serves the common well-being of humanity.

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Contacts with the United States

The statement came amid intensifying competition between China and the United States in advanced artificial intelligence technologies, including semiconductor development, the expansion of computing infrastructure, and access to sophisticated AI systems.

Separately, Mao Ning confirmed that Beijing and Washington remain in contact regarding a possible China-US summit. She did not specify a possible date or venue for the meeting.

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