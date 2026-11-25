In China, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang called on the Netherlands to jointly maintain the stability and uninterrupted functioning of industrial and supply chains during Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen’s visit to Beijing. As reported by the South China Morning Post, the Chinese vice premier made the statement on Wednesday during a meeting with the Dutch diplomat.

Beijing’s calls

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi separately stated that Beijing expects the Netherlands to provide a fair, transparent and predictable business environment for Chinese enterprises. He also expressed hope that The Hague would play a constructive role in the sustainable development of relations between China and the European Union.

According to China’s Foreign Ministry, Berendsen said that the Netherlands was ready to strengthen high-level contacts and deepen cooperation in various areas. He also stressed the need to properly resolve differences through dialogue and consultations.

This was Berendsen’s first trip to China after taking office in February. Before arriving in Beijing, he visited Dutch technology companies and a Chinese robotics startup in Shenzhen.

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Dispute over Nexperia

Relations between the two countries deteriorated last year amid a dispute over Dutch semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, which Chinese company Wingtech Technology acquired in 2019. Following intervention by the Dutch government and court rulings, Wingtech’s managerial control over the company was suspended.

This month, a Dutch court authorized appointed administrators to seek external investors and barred the Chinese parent company from interfering in Nexperia’s operations. Wingtech said it would appeal the ruling.

Earlier this month, China and the Netherlands held talks on export controls and agreed to maintain close communication and work jointly to preserve the stability and uninterrupted functioning of semiconductor and other supply chains.

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