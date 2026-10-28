China wants to bring the issue of the free movement of green technologies, as well as unilateral trade measures and protectionism, to the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey. Chinese Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment Li Gao said that Beijing would respond decisively to attacks against the country.

As Climate Home News reports, trade restrictions, including tariffs and penalties on clean technologies and high-emission goods, could once again become one of the most difficult issues in UN climate change negotiations. China, which dominates global production of clean technology equipment, criticizes US and EU tariffs and measures restricting imports of Chinese green technologies.

Washington and Brussels argue that Chinese products receive unfair state subsidies that threaten the development of their own clean technology industries.

Dispute over CBAM

Trade tensions became one of the main conflicts at COP30 in Brazil. At that time, China, India, South Africa and other major developing countries sought to include unilateral trade measures on the climate negotiations agenda.

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Developing countries oppose the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, or CBAM. It provides for a border levy on imported high-emission products from countries with less stringent emissions rules. The EU explains the mechanism as a way to protect its industry from unfair competition and encourage emissions reductions.

China and other developing states believe that such a levy contradicts international trade rules and disproportionately penalizes countries with fewer resources to decarbonize industry or purchase greener goods. The United Kingdom also plans to introduce its own version of the mechanism from January.

Dialogue without practical solutions

At COP30, countries agreed to establish the first UN dialogue on climate and trade, while Brazil launched a voluntary forum to discuss how trade can support sustainable economic development. E3G analyst Ellie Belton noted that recent discussions have so far remained at the level of debates over principles and have not produced practical solutions.

During the first dialogue in June in Bonn, participants largely repeated their previous positions. Proposed areas of cooperation include data exchange to align the operation of different carbon markets, reducing barriers to clean technologies within free trade agreements, and lowering the cost of low-carbon trade.

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