China’s ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, called on Washington to join the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, Waico, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China. In an article for the People’s Daily, he said that China and the United States, as leading powers in technology and artificial intelligence, can compete while also cooperating, the South China Morning Post reports.

Proposal regarding Waico

According to Xie Feng, China welcomes and expects other countries, including the United States, to join Waico for joint development and governance in the field of AI. He called this technology an important driver of innovation and economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

Waico, headquartered in Shanghai, was founded in July. Its members include Kazakhstan, Laos, Pakistan and Indonesia. The publication notes that the organization is viewed as a competitor to the US initiative Pax Silica, which US President Donald Trump is promoting to secure AI and chip supply chains from China.

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Summit in Shenzhen

Trump is expected to arrive in Shenzhen late on Wednesday. He is expected to be accompanied by US businesspeople, including Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk and Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach. The APEC CEO Summit will begin on Tuesday ahead of the leaders’ meeting.

Security measures have been strengthened in Shenzhen, and technological preparations for the event are being completed. Local authorities reported the use of AI translation, smart navigation and digital customs clearance for participants. The city has also standardized more than 100,000 foreign-language signs, while more than 3,000 ATMs are to support cash withdrawals from foreign cards.

Xie Feng also called on Beijing and Washington to support the multilateral trading system, remove protectionist barriers and build an open economy in the Asia-Pacific region.

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