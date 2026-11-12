China’s energy regulator has urged local gas turbine manufacturers to accelerate technological development and offer their products to overseas data centers. Beijing seeks to intensify competition with Western companies in a market that is rapidly growing due to rising electricity demand, OilPrice reports.

Record orders

According to JP Morgan’s estimate, global orders for gas turbines have reached a record level. In the second quarter, the volume of new orders totaled 38 GW, up 29% from the first quarter and 71% year on year.

The United States accounted for half of new orders. The bank links demand to the rapid development of data centers, as well as the reshoring of manufacturing to the United States. Turbine manufacturers do not keep inventories of such equipment, so buyers face shortages and long waiting times.

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Contracts in Canada and Malaysia

Wang Yunbo, deputy director of the Market Regulation Department at China’s National Energy Administration, told People’s Daily that in some cases the waiting period for turbines exceeds five years. According to him, this creates both opportunities and challenges for China’s industry.

Chinese companies are already concluding deals abroad. Last month, Dongfang Electric Corporation signed an agreement with Canadian data center developer Eco DC Solutions to supply 30 Dongfang gas turbines for Canadian data centers with a capacity of more than 2.1 GW. Earlier, Shanghai Electric Group received a contract to supply equipment for the Samalaju Combined Cycle Power Plant in the Malaysian state of Sarawak.

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