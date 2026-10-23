China proposes 127,000 km² Antarctic reserve — Daily Maverick

In Hobart, Australia, negotiators at the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) are considering a dossier attributed to China’s delegation on creating a 127,000 km² marine protected area in the Cosmonaut Sea. As Daily Maverick reports, the 105-page package contains the proposal itself, its scientific justification and draft amendments to the rules for establishing marine protected areas in the Southern Ocean.

The proposed area could remain in force for 20 years. After that, it would need to be extended, amended or replaced with a new agreement by consensus of all 27 commission members. The publication notes that one CCAMLR member could block its extension.

Changes to CCAMLR rules

China’s proposal provides for a standardized procedure for new marine protected areas, including multi-year systematic oceanographic research. According to the publication’s analysis of CCAMLR negotiating documents, some of these approaches resemble requirements promoted by the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — in 2022 and 2023.

At that time, the Russian delegation insisted on new criteria for marine protected area projects and demanded that negotiations on them be suspended until the rules were revised. Most commission members stated that such requirements created unattainable barriers to adopting new protected areas.

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Climate goals and krill fishing

One of the Chinese documents provides for removing two environmental objectives from the current rules: protecting features critical to the functioning of local ecosystems and preserving ecosystem resilience to the effects of climate change. For these changes to take effect, they must be approved by all CCAMLR member states.

Representatives of environmental organizations have criticized the project, arguing that it covers areas where industrial krill fishing does not take place. Professor Karen Scott of the University of Canterbury noted that a limited duration for marine protected areas is not a new approach: for example, the area in the Ross Sea is designed for 35 years and also requires an extension.

CCAMLR is still considering four older marine protected area proposals, including those for the Antarctic Peninsula, the South Orkney Islands and East Antarctica. According to the publication, the proposals are under consideration by commission members until October 30.

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