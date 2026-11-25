China has launched the crewed Shenzhou-24 spacecraft to the Tiangong orbital station. On board are commander Tang Hongbo, flight engineer Wu Yi and payload specialist Muhammad Zeeshan Ali — the first astronaut from Pakistan in orbit and the first foreign crew member of the Chinese station.

The Long March-2F launch vehicle lifted off from the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in Gansu Province in northwestern China at 8:18 a.m., South China Morning Post reports, citing the China Manned Space Agency. According to the plan, the spacecraft is to dock with Tiangong approximately three and a half hours after entering orbit.

Pakistani astronaut's week-long mission

Ali will spend about a week on the station and is then expected to return to Earth aboard Shenzhou-23 together with Zhang Zhiyuan and Lai Kain, the first astronaut from Hong Kong. Zhang and Lai spent the previous six months on the station.

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For about a week, six people will be aboard Tiangong at the same time: four astronauts from mainland China, one representative from Hong Kong and one representative from Pakistan. Before the flight, Ali studied Chinese for seven months, as it is the station's main working language. A halal menu was also prepared for him in accordance with his dietary needs and preferences.

Experiments and a year-long mission

Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi will remain on Tiangong for six months together with Zhu Yangzhu, the third member of the Shenzhou-23 crew. According to the agency, Zhu Yangzhu will become the first Chinese astronaut to spend a full year in space. His experience is planned to be used to study the body's adaptation to prolonged stays in space and to test life-support systems.

The Shenzhou-24 crew is to conduct 90 experiments in space life sciences, aerospace medicine, microgravity fluid physics and combustion. Four joint Chinese-Pakistani projects in biotechnology and materials science are planned separately. Ali, in particular, will study photosynthesis in bacteria and the effects of space radiation and microgravity on quinoa seeds.

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