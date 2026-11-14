China warns US against new chip export restrictions — CBS News

China on Friday warned the United States against introducing new restrictions on semiconductor exports. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that Beijing consistently opposes the abuse of export controls, as such measures, she said, undermine the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

Beijing’s position

Commenting on calls by U.S. lawmakers to tighten restrictions on the supply of chipmaking equipment to China, Mao Ning said this was not in the interests of either side. She also said that China and the United States should jointly implement the important agreements reached by the countries’ leaders and support the stable development of bilateral economic and trade relations, CBS News reports.

Debate in the US

Beijing’s statement came amid a scandal involving Nvidia and its former chief executive Jensen Huang, who resigned on Thursday. According to CBS News, Huang admitted to an affair that was reportedly with Alice Huang, a former senior executive at Singaporean data center company Megaspeed. The outlet notes that they are not related.

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In an interview with CNBC, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blamed the Commerce Department for Megaspeed not being added to the U.S. Entity List. Inclusion on this list restricts companies’ access to U.S. technology products. Bessent said that the Treasury Department, the Pentagon, the State Department, and the U.S. Trade Representative had supported adding Megaspeed to the list for several months.

According to a U.S. official, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on December 10. The New York Times previously reported that U.S. officials circulated a memorandum citing intelligence that allegedly indicated a possible link between Alice Huang and China’s Ministry of State Security. Beijing rejected these claims, calling them a pretext for imposing a technology blockade intended to prevent China from developing artificial intelligence technologies.

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