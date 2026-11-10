China wins 17 gold medals at Weightlifting World Championships — ECNS

China's national team won 17 gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals at the 2026 World Weightlifting Championships, which concluded on November 8 in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China. ECNS reports.

More than 500 participants

The competition ran from October 27 to November 8 and became the first weightlifting qualifying tournament for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The World Championships returned to China for the first time in 31 years. More than 500 athletes from over 90 countries and regions took part, competing in 16 weight categories.

China fielded a team of 16 athletes. On the first day of the tournament, Yang Yang won the snatch and total in the men's 60 kg category. He Yueji later claimed gold in the snatch among men in the 65 kg category.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Victories in women's categories

Zhang Haiqing won gold in the snatch and total in the 53 kg weight category, finishing one kilogram ahead of U.S. athlete Ulrey. Pei Xinyi won all three disciplines in the 61 kg category, recording 112 kg in the snatch, 142 kg in the clean and jerk, and 254 kg in the total.

Yang Qiuxia and Peng Cuiting shared the three gold medals in the 77 kg category. Liao Guifang won all three gold medals in the 86 kg weight class, while Li Yan did so in the over-86 kg category. Li Yan also set a new world record in the snatch.

Read us on