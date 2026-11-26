The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is changing its system of joint training for the navy, air force and Rocket Force after exercises revealed difficulties in coordination between different branches of the forces. According to the Chinese military newspaper PLA Daily, during one set of manoeuvres, Air Force aircraft were twice mock-classified as having been struck by their own forces, while a Rocket Force unit had difficulty guiding strikes against moving targets at sea.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, the changes were introduced by a destroyer flotilla of the PLA Eastern Theatre Command.

Joint training areas

Under the updated rules, the flotilla will share training areas and targets with other branches of the forces, while exercise scenarios will be developed with their needs in mind. Other services will be able to submit requests to use the flotilla's resources, and a separate Navy group will incorporate these needs into joint training plans.

Regular personnel exchanges between branches of the armed forces are also envisaged. In one training plan, ships were to use information from other services for terminal guidance of long-range strikes. During another exercise, an airborne early warning aircraft transmitted target data and threat assessments to a ship via a data link.

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Identified difficulties

The first attempts to jointly use training resources revealed other problems as well. In particular, conflicting airspace requirements forced units to make last-minute changes, disrupting training for a significant part of the day.

Former US military attaché in Beijing Dennis Blasko said that coordinating airspace use and avoiding strikes on their own naval, air and missile forces, especially at sea, is a new challenge for the PLA. After that, the flotilla's annual training plan was included in a higher-level joint training programme, where resources are allocated centrally according to units' needs.

In 2016, China replaced seven military regions with five joint theatre commands responsible for cross-service operations. At the same time, researchers at the Center for Strategic and International Studies concluded that the PLA's ability to conduct joint operations remains uneven: the army is better prepared for pre-planned actions than for rapid decentralised coordination at the tactical level.

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